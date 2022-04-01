O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 22.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.