NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.50. 3,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $686.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

