NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.12. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,507. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.