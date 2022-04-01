Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

