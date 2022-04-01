Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nuvalent stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 180,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 7,277.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

