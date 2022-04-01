Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Nuvalent stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 180,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.
In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Nuvalent (Get Rating)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
