NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 438,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

