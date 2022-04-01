Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after acquiring an additional 368,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

