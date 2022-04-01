Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

