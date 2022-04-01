Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

