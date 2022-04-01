Northland Securities Lowers Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target to $4.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.