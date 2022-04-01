Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.82

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 42390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several analysts have commented on NOG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

