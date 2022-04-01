Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $275.36 and last traded at $275.87. 11,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,398,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.22.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

