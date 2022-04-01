Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $285.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.