Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

