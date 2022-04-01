Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99. Nordson has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

