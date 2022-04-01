Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Acquires £7,075 in Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 353,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,075 ($9,267.75).

NSF opened at GBX 2.77 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.01.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

About Non-Standard Finance (Get Rating)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 74 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.