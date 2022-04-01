Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

HLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $11,810,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $153,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

