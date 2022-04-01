NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 67 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,475.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,271.17. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,138.00 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.