NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 12,901 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

