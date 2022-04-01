NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

