NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $563.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $524.19 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

