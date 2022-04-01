NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $221.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

