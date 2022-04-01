NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,351 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

