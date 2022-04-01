NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

