NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NiSource expects to invest $40 billion in the long-term infrastructure modernization program. The planned spending will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations, and aid the company to provide reliable services to customers. NiSource continues to increase clean power assets. Nearly 75% of its investment is recovered within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides the company with funds to carry on infrastructure upgrades. NiSource also gains from efficient cost management over the long term. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the utility is exposed to variable demand for gas associated with volatility in weather patterns. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages, thus, impacting its revenues and margins.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,404. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

