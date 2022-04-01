Nimiq Tops 1-Day Volume of $895,537.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $29.13 million and $895,537.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.93 or 0.07251799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00270638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00823949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00099201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00469857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00390569 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,728,261,733 coins and its circulating supply is 9,161,261,733 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.