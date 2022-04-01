Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.