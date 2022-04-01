NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.85

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,093.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

