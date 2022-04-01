Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $188.48 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

