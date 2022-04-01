NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Brian Mitts Sells 1,100 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

