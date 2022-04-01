NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Brian Mitts Sells 1,100 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $92.82.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
