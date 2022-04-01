NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

NEXI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NEXI stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexImmune by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexImmune by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

