NewYorkCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,122.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00270519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

