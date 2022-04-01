Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $27.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $20.20 on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.