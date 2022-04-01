Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $27.10 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $20.20 on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.
About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)
