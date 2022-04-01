New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,289,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

