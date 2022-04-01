New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.