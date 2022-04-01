New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.