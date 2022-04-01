New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

VG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

