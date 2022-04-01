New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 745,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

