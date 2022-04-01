New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 693 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 111,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of BRC stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.