New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce $204.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.50 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $785.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.88. 392,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,033. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

