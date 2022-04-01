New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 78,868 shares traded.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are set to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

