New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NJR stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,692,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

