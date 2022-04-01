New Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $$50.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 789,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

