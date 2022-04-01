Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

