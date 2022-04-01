Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

