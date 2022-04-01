NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NTCT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,867. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,952 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

