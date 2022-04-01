NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.57.
NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
