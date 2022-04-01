NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.57.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,984. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.