Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $22.75 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

