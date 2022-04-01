Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $901,864.11 and $89,385.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00109307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

