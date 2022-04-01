Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Nephros has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

